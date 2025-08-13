Collegiate Heist: Four Nabbed for Rs 11.25 Lakh Theft

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested four individuals, among them two auto-rickshaw drivers, in connection with the audacious theft of Rs 11.25 lakh from a college treasury in Palghar, Maharashtra.

The burglary occurred between the evening of July 23 and the morning of July 24 at Dandekar College, Boisar Road, police revealed in a statement. Local authorities launched an investigation after the substantial sum, intended as student fees, was reported missing by college officials.

Through meticulous technical analysis and intelligence, police identified and apprehended the suspects in Umbargaon, Gujarat. Confessions were obtained during interrogation, leading to the recovery of Rs 4.05 lakh, though the remainder is still at large. The accused are facing charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for theft and house trespass.

(With inputs from agencies.)