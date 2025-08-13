Left Menu

From First Lady to Inmate: The Saga of Kim Keon Hee

South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, is now in jail as prosecutors investigate allegations of bribery and stock fraud. Kim, a wealthy businesswoman and art expert, was arrested on concerns she might destroy evidence. She will experience prison similarly to her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:05 IST
From First Lady to Inmate: The Saga of Kim Keon Hee

South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, began her incarceration on Wednesday at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center, a facility mostly run by a female warden. Her arrest comes amid a widening criminal probe involving her and her husband, the previous President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Prosecutors received court approval to detain Kim, citing potential evidence tampering related to charges of bribery, stock fraud, and influence peddling. Kim has denied the allegations and expressed remorse for any distress caused to the public, describing herself as 'a nobody' during recent questioning.

Kim will reside in a solitary cell, undergoing minor adjustments to her routine due to her high-profile status. The former first lady previously led a life of affluence and influence. Her current incarceration parallels that of her husband, both now embroiled in legal battles challenging their past political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025