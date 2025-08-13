From First Lady to Inmate: The Saga of Kim Keon Hee
South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, is now in jail as prosecutors investigate allegations of bribery and stock fraud. Kim, a wealthy businesswoman and art expert, was arrested on concerns she might destroy evidence. She will experience prison similarly to her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol.
South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, began her incarceration on Wednesday at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center, a facility mostly run by a female warden. Her arrest comes amid a widening criminal probe involving her and her husband, the previous President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Prosecutors received court approval to detain Kim, citing potential evidence tampering related to charges of bribery, stock fraud, and influence peddling. Kim has denied the allegations and expressed remorse for any distress caused to the public, describing herself as 'a nobody' during recent questioning.
Kim will reside in a solitary cell, undergoing minor adjustments to her routine due to her high-profile status. The former first lady previously led a life of affluence and influence. Her current incarceration parallels that of her husband, both now embroiled in legal battles challenging their past political influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
