Journalist Attacked for Reporting Alcohol Consumption at Childcare Center in Indore
In Indore, journalist Sagar Choukse was attacked for objecting to alcohol consumption in an anganwadi center. The assailants, demanded money, assaulted him, and attempted to use a knife. Police have begun an investigation and registered a case against the suspects, prompting community and press outcry.
In a troubling incident in Indore, journalist Sagar Choukse faced an attack after confronting individuals allegedly consuming alcohol inside an anganwadi center. This center is designated for young children and pregnant mothers, making the situation particularly egregious.
Choukse, who works as a correspondent for a national English daily, attempted to stop the improper activity and was met with hostility. The assailants reportedly tried to extort money from him and resorted to physical violence, wielding a knife in the confrontation.
Authorities have identified the suspects, filed charges, and launched a search. Local journalists have protested, urging prompt and strict action from law enforcement.
