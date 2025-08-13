Left Menu

Traffic Tussle: MNS Demands Justice in Officer Assault Case

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accuses a Thane traffic constable of assaulting party member Anil Arkal. An investigation is ongoing, prompted by protests calling for the officer's accountability. The incident allegedly took place during a school run, leading to demands for swift action against the accused officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:36 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers are up in arms after claims emerged that a traffic constable assaulted an MNS member in Thane district. The demand for strict action against the accused officer has intensified after the incident, which took place in the Mira-Bhayander area on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Anil Arkal, reportedly got into an argument with traffic constable Mahesh Durge while transporting children to school. Arkal alleges he was struck by Durge and then forcibly taken to a traffic post where further assault occurred. MNS' city president Sandeep Rane led protests at the Kashimira traffic branch, insisting on immediate disciplinary action.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ) Ashok Virkar confirmed the launch of an investigation. "After receiving the report, police will take suitable action," Virkar stated, indicating that the department is keen on resolving the issue based on evidence and findings.

