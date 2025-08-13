Fraud Unveiled: Jammu and Kashmir Police Conduct Citywide Searches
The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches in Srinagar concerning a fraud case. Accused fraudsters, Majid Nazir Najar and Mubarak Ahmad Rather, posed as agents to lure a complainant into fake investment schemes. Legal action confirmed their involvement, leading to their arrest and ongoing investigations.
In a significant turn of events, the Economic Offences Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted comprehensive searches across Srinagar in connection with a high-profile fraud case. The investigations followed an online complaint accusing Majid Nazir Najar and Mubarak Ahmad Rather of orchestrating an investment scam.
The suspects allegedly deceived the complainant with promises of lucrative returns through investments in Adarsh Cooperative Society, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Insurance. They provided counterfeit deposit certificates, posing as authorized agents to cement their fraudulent scheme.
Registered under relevant legal sections, the case has corroborated the involvement of Najar and Rather. They are currently under arrest, with investigative searches at associated premises continuing to unfold new evidence.
