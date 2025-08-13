Fugitive Arrested in West Bengal Post-Poll Violence Rape Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Wednesday the arrest of Usman Ali, a fugitive linked to a rape case from the post-West Bengal assembly polls violence in 2021.

Ali, who had been absconding, was apprehended near a mosque in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The CBI registered the case on August 30, 2021, alleging Ali's involvement in a crime committed on May 4, 2021. The investigation led to a chargesheet filed on May 5, 2022, in a special court in Tamluk.

Despite being granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in 2024, the CBI challenged this with a special leave petition in the Supreme Court. As Ali failed to appear in court, a non-bailable warrant was issued on August 2, 2025. He is scheduled to be presented before the Supreme Court shortly.

