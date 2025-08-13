Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested in West Bengal Post-Poll Violence Rape Case

The CBI has arrested Usman Ali, a fugitive accused in a 2021 rape case linked to West Bengal assembly elections violence. Ali was captured in Ghaziabad after failing to appear in court, resulting in a non-bailable warrant. The case remains under judicial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:58 IST
Fugitive Arrested in West Bengal Post-Poll Violence Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Wednesday the arrest of Usman Ali, a fugitive linked to a rape case from the post-West Bengal assembly polls violence in 2021.

Ali, who had been absconding, was apprehended near a mosque in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The CBI registered the case on August 30, 2021, alleging Ali's involvement in a crime committed on May 4, 2021. The investigation led to a chargesheet filed on May 5, 2022, in a special court in Tamluk.

Despite being granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in 2024, the CBI challenged this with a special leave petition in the Supreme Court. As Ali failed to appear in court, a non-bailable warrant was issued on August 2, 2025. He is scheduled to be presented before the Supreme Court shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025