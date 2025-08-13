Fugitive Arrested in West Bengal Post-Poll Violence Rape Case
The CBI has arrested Usman Ali, a fugitive accused in a 2021 rape case linked to West Bengal assembly elections violence. Ali was captured in Ghaziabad after failing to appear in court, resulting in a non-bailable warrant. The case remains under judicial proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Wednesday the arrest of Usman Ali, a fugitive linked to a rape case from the post-West Bengal assembly polls violence in 2021.
Ali, who had been absconding, was apprehended near a mosque in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The CBI registered the case on August 30, 2021, alleging Ali's involvement in a crime committed on May 4, 2021. The investigation led to a chargesheet filed on May 5, 2022, in a special court in Tamluk.
Despite being granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in 2024, the CBI challenged this with a special leave petition in the Supreme Court. As Ali failed to appear in court, a non-bailable warrant was issued on August 2, 2025. He is scheduled to be presented before the Supreme Court shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNICEF Condemns Killing of Children in Ituri Amid Escalating DR Congo Violence
Justice Served: Rigorous Imprisonment for Two in 2018 Thane Rape Case
Supreme Court Delays Imran Khan's Bail Hearing in May 9 Violence Cases
Funding Cuts Threaten Vital Gun Violence Prevention Programs Nationwide
SA Faces “Hidden Crisis” as 1 in 3 Women Endure Intimate Partner Violence