Left Menu

E3 Nations Warn Iran: Sanctions Loom Over Nuclear Negotiations

France, Germany, and Britain threaten to reinstate sanctions on Iran unless it returns to negotiations over its nuclear program. The E3 group intends to trigger the 'snapback' sanctions unless progress is evident by August 2025. This follows recent talks in Istanbul and echoes concerns over Iran's legislative moves to exit the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:15 IST
E3 Nations Warn Iran: Sanctions Loom Over Nuclear Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The E3 group, comprising France, Germany, and Britain, has conveyed a stark warning to Iran regarding its nuclear program. The nations have communicated to the United Nations their readiness to reinstate sanctions should Iran fail to engage in meaningful negotiations with the international community.

The foreign ministers made their intentions clear in a letter, which was reported by the Financial Times. They emphasized their preparedness to initiate the snapback mechanism if Iran does not pursue a diplomatic solution by August 2025, or capitalize on an extension period.

This development follows 'serious, frank, and detailed' discussions held in Istanbul last month. The possibility of Iran withdrawing from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty has been raised by former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki, indicating the potentially far-reaching consequences of reimposed sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025