E3 Nations Warn Iran: Sanctions Loom Over Nuclear Negotiations

The E3 group, comprising France, Germany, and Britain, has conveyed a stark warning to Iran regarding its nuclear program. The nations have communicated to the United Nations their readiness to reinstate sanctions should Iran fail to engage in meaningful negotiations with the international community.

The foreign ministers made their intentions clear in a letter, which was reported by the Financial Times. They emphasized their preparedness to initiate the snapback mechanism if Iran does not pursue a diplomatic solution by August 2025, or capitalize on an extension period.

This development follows 'serious, frank, and detailed' discussions held in Istanbul last month. The possibility of Iran withdrawing from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty has been raised by former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki, indicating the potentially far-reaching consequences of reimposed sanctions.

