China Extends Anti-Dumping Tariffs on Indian Optical Fibre
China's commerce ministry will continue imposing anti-dumping tariffs as high as 30.6% on single-mode optical fibre imports from India. Initiated in 2014, these measures are under review and might last another year. Previously extended in 2020, the tariffs are due to expire soon.
China's commerce ministry has announced the continuation of anti-dumping tariffs, reaching as much as 30.6%, on imports of single-mode optical fibre from India.
According to a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry will conduct a review, which could take up to one year, as current measures are set to expire imminently.
Initially enacted in 2014 and extended in August 2020, these tariffs are part of China's ongoing trade strategy to protect domestic industry against foreign competition.
