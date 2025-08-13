Left Menu

China Extends Anti-Dumping Tariffs on Indian Optical Fibre

China's commerce ministry will continue imposing anti-dumping tariffs as high as 30.6% on single-mode optical fibre imports from India. Initiated in 2014, these measures are under review and might last another year. Previously extended in 2020, the tariffs are due to expire soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:35 IST
China Extends Anti-Dumping Tariffs on Indian Optical Fibre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's commerce ministry has announced the continuation of anti-dumping tariffs, reaching as much as 30.6%, on imports of single-mode optical fibre from India.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry will conduct a review, which could take up to one year, as current measures are set to expire imminently.

Initially enacted in 2014 and extended in August 2020, these tariffs are part of China's ongoing trade strategy to protect domestic industry against foreign competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025