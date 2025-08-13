China Extends Anti-Dumping Tariffs on Indian Optical Fibre

China's commerce ministry has announced the continuation of anti-dumping tariffs, reaching as much as 30.6%, on imports of single-mode optical fibre from India.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry will conduct a review, which could take up to one year, as current measures are set to expire imminently.

Initially enacted in 2014 and extended in August 2020, these tariffs are part of China's ongoing trade strategy to protect domestic industry against foreign competition.

