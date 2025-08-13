Political Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Illegal Mining

A storm of political controversy has engulfed Hamirpur BJP MLA Ashish Sharma following a police raid on a stone crusher owned by his relative, Parveen Sharma. The operation, targeting alleged illegal mining activities, has been labeled by Sharma as a politically motivated vendetta.

Addressing the media, Ashish Sharma challenged the police's actions, claiming they were part of a conspiracy led by the Hamirpur additional superintendent of police to tarnish his image. He cited his previous support for BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan and his subsequent re-election as evidence of political targeting.

In response to the registered FIR, Sharma filed a written complaint to senior police officials, asserting that the supposed illegal activities uncovered during the raid were fabricated under political duress. Vowing to fight the allegations, he expressed confidence in justice prevailing with the backing of his constituents.