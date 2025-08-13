Left Menu

Turkey Challenges the Kurdish YPG: Stop Delaying Integration with Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urges the Kurdish YPG militia to honor its agreement to integrate with the Syrian government. Turkey, viewing the YPG as a terrorist organization, calls for an end to delays. Recent tensions and developments in Turkey and Syria impact the integration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a call for decisive action, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged the Kurdish YPG militia to uphold its agreement to integrate into the Syrian state, a commitment made in March. Turkey, a crucial ally of Syria after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, sees the YPG as a terrorist group and is demanding a cessation of delays.

During a press conference in Ankara with Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan criticized the YPG/SDF for 'playing for time' and highlighted recent clashes between SDF and Syrian government forces, which underline the fragility of the current peace efforts. The minister emphasized Turkey's good intentions but stressed the necessity for the militia to act in alignment with the recent regional developments.

The discussions followed a meeting between Syrian delegation and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, leading to a memorandum of understanding on military training. This agreement is seen as a step towards broader military cooperation between Syria and Turkey as they navigate complex regional dynamics involving the YPG and other militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

