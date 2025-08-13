Left Menu

Tensions Eased After Clash on Haryana-Rajasthan Border

A dispute over vehicle parking between two communities in Mundaka village escalated into a violent clash, resulting in injuries and arrests. Authorities organized a peace meeting to restore calm, and police presence remains heightened. The clash was not deemed communal, and efforts to prevent misinformation continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:38 IST
In a significant development, five individuals have been arrested following a violent altercation between two communities on the Haryana-Rajasthan border, according to local officials. The incident, which took place on Tuesday in Mundaka village, began with a minor squabble over vehicle parking that quickly spiraled into a full-blown clash.

Violence erupted as participants hurled stones, glass bottles, and resorted to arson, setting three vehicles ablaze. The police, on high alert, swiftly intervened, diffusing the situation. Authorities, including the Ferozepur Jhirka Sub-Divisional Magistrate and DSP, convened a peace meeting with community representatives to quell tensions.

The Nuh Police clarified the incident was not of a communal nature and warned against the spread of false information that could inflame tensions. Arrested suspects, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan, have been remanded into custody, while efforts continue to apprehend others involved.

