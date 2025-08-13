Tensions Eased After Clash on Haryana-Rajasthan Border

In a significant development, five individuals have been arrested following a violent altercation between two communities on the Haryana-Rajasthan border, according to local officials. The incident, which took place on Tuesday in Mundaka village, began with a minor squabble over vehicle parking that quickly spiraled into a full-blown clash.

Violence erupted as participants hurled stones, glass bottles, and resorted to arson, setting three vehicles ablaze. The police, on high alert, swiftly intervened, diffusing the situation. Authorities, including the Ferozepur Jhirka Sub-Divisional Magistrate and DSP, convened a peace meeting with community representatives to quell tensions.

The Nuh Police clarified the incident was not of a communal nature and warned against the spread of false information that could inflame tensions. Arrested suspects, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan, have been remanded into custody, while efforts continue to apprehend others involved.

