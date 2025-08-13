Controversy Surrounds Deferred Par-Tapi-Narmada Project
The Gujarat government reaffirmed its decision to defer the Par-Tapi-Narmada river linking project, dispelling rumors of its revival. Tribal protests against potential displacement prompted this stance. Despite Congress claims, state officials affirm no new decision or Detailed Project Report exists for the project, initially proposed during Congress's tenure.
The Gujarat government has reiterated that the Par-Tapi-Narmada river linking project remains on hold, contrary to recent claims of its revival. The assertion follows tribal leader and Congress MLA Anant Patel's allegations that a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared, suggesting renewed consideration by the Union government.
In response to ongoing protests from tribal communities fearing displacement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had previously announced the project's cancellation in May 2022. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel strongly asserted that there has been no change in the government's position since then.
Rushikesh Patel highlighted that the project's revival claims are politically motivated. The Union Jal Shakti Minister, C R Paatil, also declared that neither the state nor the Center planned to proceed with the project. Meanwhile, Congress remains active, organizing a mega-gathering of tribals in protest, seeking more clarity from the government on their stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
