Karnataka's 'Akka Force': Tackling Child Marriages and Pregnancies

Karnataka's Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar announced a new initiative called the 'akka force' to combat child pregnancies and marriages, set to launch on August 15 in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Mangaluru. The pilot program aims to curb rising cases in the state and will expand statewide if successful.

The initiative will deploy women police officers and NCC cadets, equipped with department-provided vehicles. The 'akka force' is inspired by a similar project in Bidar and intends to address social issues like early-age relationships and community practices contributing to child marriages and pregnancies.

Hebbalkar highlighted the government's comprehensive strategy, including a multi-departmental committee from gram panchayat to the district level and the reinforcement of a 24x7 child helpline. The minister disputed media-reported figures of child pregnancies, stressing reliance on official data, and noted calls for more sex education in schools to further prevent these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)