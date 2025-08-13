Left Menu

Karnataka's 'Akka Force': Tackling Child Marriages and Pregnancies

The Karnataka government, led by Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, is launching the 'akka force' to tackle child pregnancies and marriages in select areas. The initiative, beginning on August 15, will first roll out in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Mangaluru before expanding statewide, involving women police and NCC cadets.

Updated: 13-08-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar announced a new initiative called the 'akka force' to combat child pregnancies and marriages, set to launch on August 15 in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Mangaluru. The pilot program aims to curb rising cases in the state and will expand statewide if successful.

The initiative will deploy women police officers and NCC cadets, equipped with department-provided vehicles. The 'akka force' is inspired by a similar project in Bidar and intends to address social issues like early-age relationships and community practices contributing to child marriages and pregnancies.

Hebbalkar highlighted the government's comprehensive strategy, including a multi-departmental committee from gram panchayat to the district level and the reinforcement of a 24x7 child helpline. The minister disputed media-reported figures of child pregnancies, stressing reliance on official data, and noted calls for more sex education in schools to further prevent these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

