Court Lifts Block on Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Halt

A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that forced the U.S. State Department to continue foreign aid payments, marking a win for President Trump. The court ruled that an earlier decision mandating the restoration of aid payments was incorrect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal win for President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court lifted an injunction that had required the U.S. State Department to continue distributing foreign aid payments.

The decision was made by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which ruled 2-1 in favor of the Trump administration. The judges determined that a lower court had erred in ordering the restoration of aid payments previously approved by Congress.

This ruling allows the administration to halt foreign assistance payments, aligning with its policy objectives.

