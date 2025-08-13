Court Lifts Block on Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Halt
A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that forced the U.S. State Department to continue foreign aid payments, marking a win for President Trump. The court ruled that an earlier decision mandating the restoration of aid payments was incorrect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:14 IST
In a significant legal win for President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court lifted an injunction that had required the U.S. State Department to continue distributing foreign aid payments.
The decision was made by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which ruled 2-1 in favor of the Trump administration. The judges determined that a lower court had erred in ordering the restoration of aid payments previously approved by Congress.
This ruling allows the administration to halt foreign assistance payments, aligning with its policy objectives.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Benches Tewari and Tharoor in Operation Sindoor Debate
Congress MP Launches Critique on Government's Kashmir Strategy
Congress Dynamics: Bench Controversy Surrounds Tewari and Tharoor
Cryptic Silences: Congress MP Tewari on Operation Sindoor Debate Exclusion
Between 2005 and 11, there were 27 terrorists attacks. What did Congress government do; they just sent dossiers to Pakistan: Amit Shah.