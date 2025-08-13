Court Lifts Block on Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Halt

In a significant legal win for President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court lifted an injunction that had required the U.S. State Department to continue distributing foreign aid payments.

The decision was made by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which ruled 2-1 in favor of the Trump administration. The judges determined that a lower court had erred in ordering the restoration of aid payments previously approved by Congress.

This ruling allows the administration to halt foreign assistance payments, aligning with its policy objectives.