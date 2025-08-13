Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leader Ravindra Phatak Acquitted in High-Profile 2015 Case

Ravindra Phatak, a Shiv Sena leader, was acquitted in a 2015 cheating case involving alleged criminal breach of trust. Judicial Magistrate S R Nimse cleared Phatak of all charges. The case originated from a 2015 complaint accusing Phatak of cheating a businessman through a fake land investment scheme in Thane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:19 IST
Shiv Sena Leader Ravindra Phatak Acquitted in High-Profile 2015 Case
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Phatak, a prominent Shiv Sena leader and Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has been acquitted in a high-profile 2015 cheating case. Judicial Magistrate First Class S R Nimse delivered the verdict on Wednesday, declaring Phatak and others not guilty according to defense lawyer Prerak Choudhary.

The allegations dated back to a 2015 complaint lodged by a businessman, which resulted in a case filed at the MRA Marg police station in Mumbai. Phatak, along with his wife and others, faced accusations of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The complainant claimed that he was defrauded of Rs 26.9 crore after being persuaded to invest in a purportedly lucrative land deal in Thane through fabricated documentation. However, with the not guilty verdict, Phatak has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The detailed judicial order has yet to be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025