Shiv Sena Leader Ravindra Phatak Acquitted in High-Profile 2015 Case
Ravindra Phatak, a Shiv Sena leader, was acquitted in a 2015 cheating case involving alleged criminal breach of trust. Judicial Magistrate S R Nimse cleared Phatak of all charges. The case originated from a 2015 complaint accusing Phatak of cheating a businessman through a fake land investment scheme in Thane.
Ravindra Phatak, a prominent Shiv Sena leader and Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has been acquitted in a high-profile 2015 cheating case. Judicial Magistrate First Class S R Nimse delivered the verdict on Wednesday, declaring Phatak and others not guilty according to defense lawyer Prerak Choudhary.
The allegations dated back to a 2015 complaint lodged by a businessman, which resulted in a case filed at the MRA Marg police station in Mumbai. Phatak, along with his wife and others, faced accusations of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal intimidation.
The complainant claimed that he was defrauded of Rs 26.9 crore after being persuaded to invest in a purportedly lucrative land deal in Thane through fabricated documentation. However, with the not guilty verdict, Phatak has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The detailed judicial order has yet to be released.
