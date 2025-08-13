Left Menu

Unearthing Truths: New Developments in Dharmasthala Investigation

Search operations in Dharmasthala focus on a new site, the 13th point, despite heavy rains. The investigation is part of efforts to uncover alleged mass burials, involving police, forensic experts, and careful excavation. The team's work persists despite adverse weather, with potential findings sent for forensic analysis.

Search operations in the Dharmasthala region advanced on Wednesday as authorities concentrated on a newly identified site labeled as the 13th point, despite facing heavy rains.

The Special Investigation Team, collaborating with local police and forensic experts, deployed two excavators to dig beside a previous search area following a vital witness's lead pointing toward the discovery of potential human remains.

Progress has been challenged by waterlogged and unstable soil conditions, necessitating manual digging in some sections. This operation is part of a larger probe into mass burial allegations around Dharmasthala, which has captured immense public interest in recent weeks.

Despite adverse weather, district police officials emphasized their unwavering commitment to the investigation, mobilizing additional resources for safe and effective execution. No comments have been released concerning any findings so far.

Potential discoveries at the newly examined site, 'Point 13,' will be sent for forensic analysis, which may prove critical in determining the extent of the alleged burials, according to taluk officials.

