Trump's High-Stakes Talks with Putin: European Allies Weigh In
Donald Trump participated in a teleconference with European leaders, including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, ahead of a pivotal summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The discussions emphasized the urgency of a Ukrainian ceasefire, international territorial integrity, and Europe's united stance alongside the U.S. to counter Russian aggression.
Donald Trump joined a key teleconference with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on Wednesday. The meeting comes just two days before Trump's significant summit in Alaska with Russia's Vladimir Putin, aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
In the call, Zelenskiy expressed skepticism over Putin's intentions, suggesting he's bluffing about wanting peace. Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's indispensable role in any negotiation, calling for a ceasefire and reliable security assurances. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed the sentiment, asserting that international borders should not be redrawn by force.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated unwavering support for Ukraine, as did NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, highlighting a unified transatlantic strategy to sustain pressure on Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the strengthened coordination between Europe, the United States, and NATO in seeking a just and lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
