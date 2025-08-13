Supreme Court's Bold Stand on Stray Dogs: A Call for Balance

In an unexpected move, the Supreme Court has reiterated its role as a guardian of justice, emphasizing its detachment from prevailing public emotions. The court stressed the judiciary's duty to uphold enduring principles of justice and equity, beyond echoing current popular sentiments.

In a recent order dated August 11, Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan instructed authorities in the Delhi-NCR region to collect and permanently relocate stray dogs to shelters urgently. This directive aims to address concerns following numerous incidents of stray dog attacks and rabies, particularly affecting children.

The court further acknowledged the emotional divide between animal enthusiasts and those less concerned, suggesting a collaborative effort in canine adoption and care while cautioning against virtue signaling. However, the core issue of managing the stray dog population remains a challenge.

