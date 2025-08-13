Left Menu

Supreme Court's Bold Stand on Stray Dogs: A Call for Balance

The Supreme Court has asserted its duty to uphold justice, instructing Delhi-NCR to relocate stray dogs to shelters. The court emphasized judicial independence from public sentiment. The order highlights a divide between animal lovers and others, while encouraging dog adoption as a practical solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unexpected move, the Supreme Court has reiterated its role as a guardian of justice, emphasizing its detachment from prevailing public emotions. The court stressed the judiciary's duty to uphold enduring principles of justice and equity, beyond echoing current popular sentiments.

In a recent order dated August 11, Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan instructed authorities in the Delhi-NCR region to collect and permanently relocate stray dogs to shelters urgently. This directive aims to address concerns following numerous incidents of stray dog attacks and rabies, particularly affecting children.

The court further acknowledged the emotional divide between animal enthusiasts and those less concerned, suggesting a collaborative effort in canine adoption and care while cautioning against virtue signaling. However, the core issue of managing the stray dog population remains a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

