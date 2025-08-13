Global Leaders Rally for Ceasefire Ahead of Pivotal Alaska Summit

In anticipation of a crucial summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, former U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a compelling teleconference with European leaders on Wednesday. This dialogue prominently featured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy communicated to Trump and his European counterparts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to exert pressure ahead of the summit. He insisted that Ukraine must be directly involved in any territorial negotiations concerning its future. The teleconference reinforced a collective call for a trilateral meeting format with all key players present.

European leaders were unified in their stance that international borders should not be altered by force and security guarantees are imperative for Ukraine's defense. French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz stressed the importance of securing Ukraine's sovereignty, while NATO and the European Commission concurred on the need for coordinated international support.