High Court Halts Evictions in NTPC Coal Project Clash
The Jharkhand High Court has temporarily halted the eviction of landowners affected by NTPC's Pakri Barwadih Coal Project, following clashes between villagers and officials. The court is addressing allegations of improper land acquisition and outdated compensation measures, with further hearings scheduled.
The Jharkhand High Court has intervened to temporarily stop the eviction of individuals from land acquired for the Pakri Barwadih Coal Project, operated by NTPC in Hazaribagh district. This order comes amidst a backdrop of violence and discord.
On Tuesday, tensions escalated as twelve people were hurt during a clash between local villagers and officials from NTPC and district authorities. The conflict arose from disagreements over the coal mining project's operations and procedures.
Justice Rajesh Kumar's order follows a petition by Basudev Sao and other affected landowners, alleging NTPC's non-compliance with legal processes for land acquisition and inadequate compensation based on outdated standards. An FIR related to the clash has been filed against 335 people as investigations continue.
