Tri-Nation Coalition Proposes Path to Peace in Ukraine

Britain, France, and Germany, part of the 'Coalition of the Willing,' outlined their stance on achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine. Their statement highlights the necessity for Ukraine to have enduring security guarantees for defending its sovereignty, also proposing a post-conflict reassurance force, rejecting any Russian veto on Ukraine-EU/NATO ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:34 IST
Tri-Nation Coalition Proposes Path to Peace in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move, Britain, France, and Germany, known as the 'Coalition of the Willing,' have laid down their roadmap for a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. A joint statement issued after a virtual conference on Wednesday underscores the coalition's firm position.

The statement declared that Ukraine must be equipped with robust security measures to adequately ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity. This announcement comes mere days before a critical summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Additionally, the coalition is prepared to actively participate in peace-building efforts, including the deployment of a reassurance force once hostilities end. It stressed that no constraints should be imposed on Ukraine's military or its international collaborations, firmly asserting that Russia should not possess a veto over Ukraine's accession path to the EU or NATO.

