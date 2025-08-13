Left Menu

Bihar Doubles Pension for JP Movement Activists

The Bihar government announced a twofold increase in pensions for political activists who supported Jayaprakash Narayan's movement during the Emergency. The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the hike alongside infrastructure projects aimed at boosting investment and employment, plus reforms in various sectors.

13-08-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has increased the pension for 'JP Senanis,' political activists who backed Jayaprakash Narayan during the Emergency, to Rs 30,000 for those imprisoned over six months and Rs 15,000 for shorter terms.

This decision, made at a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, comes ahead of state assembly elections. The move affects 3,354 'JP Senanis' currently receiving the pension.

Additionally, the cabinet approved land acquisitions for industrial expansion, the establishment of a textile factory, and airport development, alongside advancements in transport and rural development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

