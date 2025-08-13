Bihar Doubles Pension for JP Movement Activists

The Bihar government has increased the pension for 'JP Senanis,' political activists who backed Jayaprakash Narayan during the Emergency, to Rs 30,000 for those imprisoned over six months and Rs 15,000 for shorter terms.

This decision, made at a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, comes ahead of state assembly elections. The move affects 3,354 'JP Senanis' currently receiving the pension.

Additionally, the cabinet approved land acquisitions for industrial expansion, the establishment of a textile factory, and airport development, alongside advancements in transport and rural development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)