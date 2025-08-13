Axe Attack in Kamla Park: Personal Dispute Turns Violent
A public altercation in Palghar’s Kamla Park left Babulal Phulchand Yadav with severe injuries following an axe attack by Ajay Ram. Locals intervened, restraining Ram until police arrived. Authorities suggest a personal dispute led to the violent incident, and investigations are ongoing.
A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked with an axe in the Kamla Park area of Palghar, police reported on Wednesday.
Eyewitnesses managed to subdue the assailant, identified as Ajay Ram, tying him to a tree and administering a beating before handing him over to law enforcement.
The victim, Babulal Phulchand Yadav, is believed to have been attacked due to a personal dispute with Ram. The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
