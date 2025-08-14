Trump's Controversial Push for Extended Control Over D.C. Police

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intention to ask congressional Republicans to extend federal control over Washington D.C.'s police force. This move is part of his broader campaign to assert presidential authority over the nation's capital and potentially other cities experiencing similar issues.

Trump's approach relies on the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which permits temporary federal control under emergencies. His announcement included deploying 800 National Guard troops, echoing measures previously taken in Los Angeles during protests. This strategy highlights Trump's tendency to challenge political norms by expanding federal influence.

Despite statistics indicating a decrease in violent crime, Trump argues that Washington is overwhelmed by crime and homelessness. His actions have sparked debate concerning their legal basis, with experts questioning the claims of extended authority and possible Senate opposition to related legislation.