Trump's High-Stakes Summit: Peace or Consequences?

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatening 'severe consequences' if an agreement for peace in Ukraine is not reached. Trump mentioned potential economic sanctions should a scheduled meeting in Alaska this Friday prove unproductive.

The situation has garnered attention from European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, all of whom participated in a virtual conference to establish red lines ahead of the Alaska summit. Trump affirmed that discussions must include Ukraine, emphasizing non-negotiable territorial integrity.

Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, Russian advances in Ukraine have heightened concerns. While Trump looks towards a quick second meeting, possibly involving Zelenskiy, Russian Foreign Ministry's unyielding stance adds complexity. A resolution remains pivotal to terminating Europe's largest conflict since WWII.

(With inputs from agencies.)