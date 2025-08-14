Security Tightens in Manipur Ahead of Independence Day
Security measures have been enhanced in Manipur, including Imphal, for Independence Day celebrations. Increased deployment of local and national security personnel is in place. Preparations for the celebrations include rehearsals for the march past. Mobile checkpoints have been established, with inspections and friskings conducted. Outlawed groups have announced a strike.
Security measures have been intensified across Manipur, notably in the state capital, Imphal, as the region gears up for Independence Day celebrations, according to officials.
A substantial deployment of security forces from the state, along with Central Armed Police Forces, Army, and Assam Rifles, is underway at significant intersections such as Keisampat and Moirangkhom junctions in Imphal.
Preparations for the Independence Day events are in full swing, with CRPF, police, Assam Rifles personnel, and students participating in rehearsals. Additionally, CRPF units established mobile checkpoints at strategic locations, inspecting 443 vehicles and frisking 722 individuals, amidst threats of a general strike by outlawed groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
