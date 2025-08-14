Arming Indigenous: Assam's New Digital Portal for Licenses

In an effort to bolster public safety and empower citizens, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has unveiled a new digital portal. The platform is designed to allow indigenous residents in sensitive regions to apply for arms licenses.

According to Sarma, this initiative seeks to enable responsible individuals to support the state's efforts in preserving peace and maintaining law and order. Applicants must undergo a detailed scrutiny process, which includes an assessment of their criminal record and mental health status.

Furthermore, individuals will be required to complete arms training and justify their need for a license based on their vulnerability. The government will not provide arms but will issue licenses under the Indian Arms Act.

