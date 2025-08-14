Heightened Security Measures in Jammu Ahead of Independence Day

Left Menu

Updated: 14-08-2025 12:51 IST
Security has been ramped up across the Jammu region ahead of Independence Day celebrations, officials reported. Enhanced surveillance measures, including patrolling, checking, and area domination, have been implemented to ensure safety during the festivities.

A multi-tiered security grid involving the Army, BSF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police is on high alert across the Line of Control and International Border to thwart any threats. Quick Response Teams have been strategically deployed, and rigorous checks have been set up at entry and exit points.

Attention is particularly focused on the militancy-affected districts of Rajouri, Poonch, and others. Enhanced security deployments are in place along major highways, with strict monitoring via CCTV, and police urge public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

