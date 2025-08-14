Left Menu

Tension Flares as Conservancy Workers' Protest Dispersed by Police

Police forcibly removed conservancy workers protesting against the privatization of sanitation operations in Chennai, drawing criticism from opposition leaders. The Madras High Court had earlier cautioned against blocking public pathways. The protest had been ongoing since August 1 near the Chennai Corporation's headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night operation on Wednesday, police in Chennai forcibly removed conservancy workers who were staging a protest against the privatization of sanitation services.

The controversial move followed a statement by the Madras High Court, emphasizing that public pathways should not be blocked in the name of protests.

Opposition figures, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and TVK's Vijay, strongly condemned the ruling party, DMK, for the police's actions, intensifying political tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

