Tension Flares as Conservancy Workers' Protest Dispersed by Police

In a late-night operation on Wednesday, police in Chennai forcibly removed conservancy workers who were staging a protest against the privatization of sanitation services.

The controversial move followed a statement by the Madras High Court, emphasizing that public pathways should not be blocked in the name of protests.

Opposition figures, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and TVK's Vijay, strongly condemned the ruling party, DMK, for the police's actions, intensifying political tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)