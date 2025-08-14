Left Menu

China Backs Peaceful Resolution in Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute

China has expressed its intent to assist Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their border dispute. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of dialogue and rebuilding trust between the two nations, offering China's support as per their needs. This development took place during the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:58 IST
China has announced its intention to aid Thailand and Cambodia in finding a resolution to their ongoing border dispute, expressing readiness to provide assistance according to the desires of both nations. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

Wang emphasized China's support for dialogue between the Southeast Asian countries and expressed hopes for the restoration of mutual trust. The discussions were held on the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Yunnan province, a southwestern region of China.

The meeting underscored the importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving regional conflicts, reflecting China's strategic interest in fostering stability in the region. Wang's statement highlights the proactive role China is willing to play to ensure peace between its neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

