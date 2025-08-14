Left Menu

Crackdown on Parimatch: Illegal Betting Scandal Unveiled

A clampdown on the Cyprus-based online betting platform Parimatch led to the freezing of funds worth Rs 110 crore and the seizure of 1,200 mule credit cards. Allegations include deceptive marketing and a money laundering scheme involving surrogate ads, mule accounts, and cryptocurrency transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:34 IST
Crackdown on Parimatch: Illegal Betting Scandal Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 110 crore held in mule bank accounts and seized 1,200 mule credit cards following an investigation into the Indian operations of Cyprus-based betting platform Parimatch.

According to the ED, Parimatch, notorious for its aggressive marketing, allegedly defrauded investors by promising high returns and generated over Rs 3,000 crore annually. Investigations revealed the platform's strategic use of surrogate advertisements through Indian entities such as 'Parimatch Sports' and 'Parimatch News,' funded by foreign remittances.

Searches were conducted at 17 locations including Mumbai, Noida, and Jaipur under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stemming from an FIR by Mumbai's cyber police against parimatch.com. The probe uncovered complex money laundering involving mule accounts, cryptocurrency purchases, and disallowed technology service providers facilitating fund collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025