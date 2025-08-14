China Steps In: Bridging Borders and Boosting Bonds in Southeast Asia

China has extended its support to Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their ongoing border dispute, offering assistance tailored to the preferences of both nations. This commitment, announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, aims to encourage dialogue and rebuild trust between the Southeast Asian countries.

Wang met with the Thai and Cambodian foreign ministers on the margins of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Yunnan, advocating for strengthened relationships. The border conflict, marked by violence, has persisted for decades, escalating recently before easing with a ceasefire.

China is also poised to enhance economic ties, particularly by accelerating the China-Thailand railway project and curbing cross-border criminal activities. China's emphasis on stability and regional cooperation reflects its strategic interests and dedication to supporting Southeast Asia's comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)