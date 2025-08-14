China Steps In: Bridging Borders and Boosting Bonds in Southeast Asia
China has offered to support Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their prolonged border dispute. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed a commitment to enhance dialogue and foster mutual trust between the nations. Furthermore, China aims to deepen economic ties and combat cross-border crime in the region.
China has extended its support to Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their ongoing border dispute, offering assistance tailored to the preferences of both nations. This commitment, announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, aims to encourage dialogue and rebuild trust between the Southeast Asian countries.
Wang met with the Thai and Cambodian foreign ministers on the margins of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Yunnan, advocating for strengthened relationships. The border conflict, marked by violence, has persisted for decades, escalating recently before easing with a ceasefire.
China is also poised to enhance economic ties, particularly by accelerating the China-Thailand railway project and curbing cross-border criminal activities. China's emphasis on stability and regional cooperation reflects its strategic interests and dedication to supporting Southeast Asia's comprehensive development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Sanskrit Dialogue in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Shines Spotlight on Ancient Language
Run-of-river hydropower: The low-impact energy solution Southeast Asia needs now
Ladakh: Advocating for Dialogue and Comprehensive Investments
Diplomatic Dialogue: Russia and Syria Strengthen Ties in Moscow
China Calls for Enhanced US Dialogue Amid Tensions