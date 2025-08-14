Historic Independence Day in Bastar: Tricolour Flies High

In a groundbreaking celebration, 14 remote villages in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-affected Bastar region will hoist the national flag for the first time since India's independence. Locals are eagerly preparing for an unprecedented Independence Day event this Friday.

The establishment of new security camps near these villages has instilled a sense of safety and optimism among residents. These camps have not only facilitated the celebration of national festivals but also marked a significant decline in insurgency activities, police report.

This transformation heralds a remarkable future for Bastar, where fear once prevailed. The active participation of villagers alongside security forces underscores a renewed spirit of freedom and unity, promising a brighter future.

