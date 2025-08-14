Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Key Settlements in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly captured the settlements of Scherbynivka and Andriivka-Klevtsove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The Russian Defence Ministry referred to the latter as Iskra. This information is unverified, as reported by international news agency, Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:15 IST
Russian Forces Capture Key Settlements in Eastern Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a strategic development on the eastern front, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of key settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk region. According to a statement released on Thursday, Russian troops have taken control of Scherbynivka and Andriivka-Klevtsove, the latter being referred to by its Russian name, Iskra.

The region, which has seen ongoing conflict, remains at the center of intense military activity, impacting the balance of power. These advances highlight Russia's continued military presence and influence in the area, amid international efforts to address the ongoing conflict.

Reuters, however, notes that it could not independently verify these claims, emphasizing the complexities and challenges of obtaining accurate updates from the active conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025