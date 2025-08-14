In a strategic development on the eastern front, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of key settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk region. According to a statement released on Thursday, Russian troops have taken control of Scherbynivka and Andriivka-Klevtsove, the latter being referred to by its Russian name, Iskra.

The region, which has seen ongoing conflict, remains at the center of intense military activity, impacting the balance of power. These advances highlight Russia's continued military presence and influence in the area, amid international efforts to address the ongoing conflict.

Reuters, however, notes that it could not independently verify these claims, emphasizing the complexities and challenges of obtaining accurate updates from the active conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)