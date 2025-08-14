Left Menu

Fortifying the Capital: Unprecedented Security for Independence Day

Delhi prepares for Independence Day with a massive security blanket including enhanced surveillance, anti-drone measures, and restrictions on aerial vehicles. Over 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic cops are deployed. Heightened security at the Red Fort ensures that celebrations proceed without disruptions or threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:05 IST
Fortifying the Capital: Unprecedented Security for Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As India gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, Delhi is being transformed into a security fortress. Authorities have ramped up surveillance across the city with heightened camera monitoring and snipers positioned at strategic locations. More than 11,000 security personnel, alongside 3,000 traffic police, will secure the Red Fort and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation from the iconic Red Fort ramparts. In preparation, Delhi Police, along with the Army and paramilitary forces, have laid multiple security layers to ensure a safe celebration. Special measures include restricting commercial vehicle entry and deploying under-vehicle surveillance systems to detect potential threats.

Efforts extend to securing major transport hubs with intensified screenings and random identity checks, while waterways and airspace protocols are tightened. Social media monitoring is active to counter misinformation. The aim is to ensure that Independence Day festivities proceed smoothly, demonstrating robust and meticulous security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025