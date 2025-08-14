Fortifying the Capital: Unprecedented Security for Independence Day

As India gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, Delhi is being transformed into a security fortress. Authorities have ramped up surveillance across the city with heightened camera monitoring and snipers positioned at strategic locations. More than 11,000 security personnel, alongside 3,000 traffic police, will secure the Red Fort and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation from the iconic Red Fort ramparts. In preparation, Delhi Police, along with the Army and paramilitary forces, have laid multiple security layers to ensure a safe celebration. Special measures include restricting commercial vehicle entry and deploying under-vehicle surveillance systems to detect potential threats.

Efforts extend to securing major transport hubs with intensified screenings and random identity checks, while waterways and airspace protocols are tightened. Social media monitoring is active to counter misinformation. The aim is to ensure that Independence Day festivities proceed smoothly, demonstrating robust and meticulous security arrangements.

