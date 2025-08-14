Left Menu

Transparency in Numbers: Supreme Court Mandates Publication of Deleted Bihar Voter List

The Supreme Court has instructed the Election Commission of India to publish the details of 65 lakh deleted names from Bihar's voter list to ensure transparency, as part of its special intensive revision. Individuals aggrieved by the deletions can approach poll officials with their Aadhaar card.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:00 IST
Transparency in Numbers: Supreme Court Mandates Publication of Deleted Bihar Voter List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose reasons for removing 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral roll. This mandate aims to bolster transparency in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the need for wide public dissemination, urging the publication across various media platforms. Citizens whose names were omitted can appeal using their Aadhaar cards.

The court will revisit this matter on August 22. ECI identified reasons for non-inclusion such as deaths, shifts, and duplications. Despite ECI's capabilities, it faces political challenges, sparking debates among opposition parties and NGOs.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025