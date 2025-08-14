Transparency in Numbers: Supreme Court Mandates Publication of Deleted Bihar Voter List

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose reasons for removing 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral roll. This mandate aims to bolster transparency in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the need for wide public dissemination, urging the publication across various media platforms. Citizens whose names were omitted can appeal using their Aadhaar cards.

The court will revisit this matter on August 22. ECI identified reasons for non-inclusion such as deaths, shifts, and duplications. Despite ECI's capabilities, it faces political challenges, sparking debates among opposition parties and NGOs.