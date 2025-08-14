Major POW Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine conducted a notable exchange of 84 prisoners of war from each side. The exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. Freed Russian POWs are currently in Belarus receiving necessary psychological and medical support.
In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine successfully exchanged 84 prisoners of war from both sides on Thursday. This exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, showcasing a diplomatic effort amidst ongoing tensions.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the released Russian prisoners are now in Belarus. They are undergoing psychological and medical assistance to aid their recovery following their detainment.
This prisoner exchange highlights ongoing international involvement and humanitarian considerations amidst the broader conflict between the two nations.
