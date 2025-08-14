Militant Attacks Mar Pakistan's Independence Day
In a coordinated assault, militants in Pakistan's northwest launched 13 attacks on police, resulting in the death of six officers. The attacks targeted various security posts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the country's Independence Day celebrations, highlighting an increasing challenge from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
Militants in northwest Pakistan orchestrated 13 separate gun and grenade attacks overnight, claiming the lives of six police officers and leaving nine injured, officials reported on Thursday.
The assaults were strategically timed to disrupt naval gaits like the independence day festivities, as insurgents targeted police stations, checkpoints, and patrols across seven districts within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for these devastating attacks, continuing its long-standing conflict with the state to enforce its own Islamic law agenda, a campaign that has intensified since abandoning a ceasefire agreement in late 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Drug Bust: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth Nearly ₹4 Crore
Drone Drops Narcotics in Jammu: Police Foil Smuggling Attempt
Notorious Criminal Bhima Dies in Fierce Police Encounter
Jammu Police Arrests Armed Suspect During Naka Check
Nighttime Drone Dilemma: Meerut Police Cracks Down on Unauthorized Flights