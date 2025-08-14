Militant Attacks Mar Pakistan's Independence Day

Militants in northwest Pakistan orchestrated 13 separate gun and grenade attacks overnight, claiming the lives of six police officers and leaving nine injured, officials reported on Thursday.

The assaults were strategically timed to disrupt naval gaits like the independence day festivities, as insurgents targeted police stations, checkpoints, and patrols across seven districts within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for these devastating attacks, continuing its long-standing conflict with the state to enforce its own Islamic law agenda, a campaign that has intensified since abandoning a ceasefire agreement in late 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)