Ukrainian troops have successfully stabilized the eastern battlefield following a sudden advance by Russian forces near Dobropillia, calming fears of a wide-ranging breakthrough. According to the regional governor, the defense has held firm.

The Russian push towards Ukraine's main defensive line just before a high-profile summit involving international leaders was seen as an attempt to pressure Ukraine into ceding territory. Governor Vadym Filashkin reported the stability via Telegram, crediting heroic defense efforts.

Despite initially downplaying the situation, Kyiv's military dispatched reinforcements, including the Azov Corps, to curb Russian advances. However, the move stirred criticism of Ukraine's military command, with analysts noting Russian forces made only minimal gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)