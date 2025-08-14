Wave of Terrorist Attacks Target Police Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At least five police personnel were killed, and eight injured in terrorist attacks on police stations and checkpoints across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The province has become a hotspot for terror activities, especially after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.
At least five police officers have been killed and eight others injured following a series of coordinated terrorist attacks targeting police stations and checkpoints throughout Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local officials.
The most significant of these attacks occurred in Upper Dir, where terrorists ambushed a Quick Response Force vehicle, resulting in the deaths of three policemen and injuries to eight. Victims were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital amid a significant search effort by security forces.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned what he termed 'cowardly' acts, affirming that these incidents would not impact the morale of the police. Security has been elevated across the province to prevent further incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
