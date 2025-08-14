La Nina to Make a Brief Visit in 2025
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center anticipates a short spell of La Nina conditions in late 2025 before shifting back to ENSO-neutral. ENSO-neutral remains the dominant forecast for the summer, with a 56% chance in the Northern Hemisphere from August to October.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center has forecasted a brief occurrence of La Nina conditions anticipated during the fall and early winter of 2025. This climatic shift will be temporary, with a return to El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral expected soon after.
According to the Center, ENSO-neutral conditions are likely to dominate through the late summer of 2025 in the Northern Hemisphere. There is a 56% probability of these conditions occurring from August to October.
Experts and meteorological models suggest that while La Nina might make a short-lived appearance, the prevailing ENSO-neutral phase will provide stability in the forecast period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
