Army's Swift Response to Cloudburst Tragedy in Kishtwar

In a swift response to a cloudburst disaster, the Army has joined rescue and relief efforts in Kishtwar's Chisoti village, Jammu and Kashmir, where 30 individuals have tragically lost their lives, and over 100 have been injured, officials confirmed.

The White Knight troops were mobilized immediately following the incident, aiming to safeguard lives and assist survivors, according to a Jammu-based Public Relations Officer. The army's presence underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation as the search for missing individuals remains a priority.

To support ongoing relief efforts, medical teams and essential rescue gear have been rapidly deployed to the affected area. Authorities are focused on delivering prompt assistance and care to those in dire need, highlighting the army's vital role in the region's disaster response mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)