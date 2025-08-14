Shocking Crime: Exploitation Under the Guise of Superstition in Virar
A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district was allegedly raped by two men who exploited her belief in being possessed. The suspects, Prem Patil and Karan Patil, have been arrested. The incident led to charges under various protective acts ensuring swift legal action.
In a disturbing incident in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, a teenage girl was allegedly raped by two men who preyed on her fears of being possessed by ghosts, according to a police official on Thursday.
The suspects, identified as Prem Patil and Karan Patil, tricked the 17-year-old into believing she required exorcistic rituals after experiencing unease following her visit to the Jeevdani Temple. This manipulation reportedly led to her assault in a Nalasopara hotel.
After discovering the exploitation, the girl reported the crime to the authorities, resulting in swift police action. The accused have been charged under relevant legislation, including the POCSO Act, and were promptly arrested and remanded in custody.
