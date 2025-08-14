Germany's Dilemma: Future of Afghan Resettlement Program Uncertain

Germany is reevaluating its resettlement program for Afghans as Pakistan steps up deportations, impacting those awaiting visas to Germany. This looming humanitarian crisis has caught the attention of German authorities.

Pakistan has intensified the deportation of documented Afghan refugees, potentially affecting over 1 million individuals. Among these are more than 2,000 Afghans who were due for resettlement in Germany, under a program intended to assist those at risk in Taliban-controlled regions.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt confirmed discussions with Pakistan over the status of these refugees. The future of the program, initiated by a previous government, is now uncertain as Berlin's new coalition government faces internal debates over migration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)