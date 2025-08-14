Punjab Police's Major Pillar in the War on Drugs: Gurnam Singh Detained

The Punjab Police have taken a decisive step in the fight against narcotics by detaining a notorious drug smuggler for a year under special legal provisions. Officials confirmed the arrest of Gurnam Singh, a resident of Kapurthala district, as per the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS).

DGP Gaurav Yadav detailed that the detention was executed under Section 3 of the PIT-NDPS Act, aimed at curtailing Singh's activities in drug trafficking. Singh has multiple cases against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, highlighting his significant involvement in the drug trade.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora emphasized that Singh's criminal record includes convictions for possession of large quantities of heroin. His preventive detention is strategized to dismantle ongoing drug networks, thereby aiding in reducing narcotics circulation across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)