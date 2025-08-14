Left Menu

Major Corruption Scandal: Former Vasai-Virar Civic Commissioner Arrested

Former civic commissioner Anil Pawar, along with three others, is accused in a money laundering case linked to illegal constructions in Vasai-Virar. The Enforcement Directorate alleges substantial bribery and the formation of a corrupt network to profit from unauthorized buildings, leading to his arrest and ED custody till August 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:20 IST
In a significant development, Former Vasai-Virar civic commissioner, Anil Pawar, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a high-profile money laundering case. The probe agency alleges that Pawar took substantial bribes to overlook rampant illegal constructions in the twin-city.

Pawar is accused of forming a network comprising senior officers, junior engineers, and others to charge hefty commissions for construction permissions. Alongside him, town planner Y Shiva Reddy and developers Sitaram and Arun Gupta have also been taken into custody by the ED, seeking to unravel the complete extent of the scam.

The scandal involves the illegal construction of 41 buildings on lands reserved for public utilities in Vasai-Virar. This high-profile arrest comes after a court granted the ED the custody of the accused, who reportedly profited significantly by deceiving the public with unauthorized real estate sales, showing the depth of corruption in municipal activities.

