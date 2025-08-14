Left Menu

Army's Heroic Rescue in Kishtwar: Battling Nature's Fury

The Army has launched a large-scale relief and rescue operation after a catastrophic cloudburst in Kishtwar's Chisoti village, claiming at least 46 lives. While over 160 people have been rescued, efforts continue in searching for the missing, with the Army deploying extensive resources to manage the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:47 IST
Army's Heroic Rescue in Kishtwar: Battling Nature's Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Army has mobilized relief and rescue operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after a devastating cloudburst in Chisoti village claimed at least 46 lives. Officials confirm that over 160 individuals have been rescued, with 38 rescued in critical condition. The death toll is feared to rise further as operations continue.

In the aftermath of the cloudburst, troops from the White Knight swiftly responded, focusing their efforts on saving lives and aiding the survivors. Relief materials, medical teams, and rescue equipment have been deployed, with the ongoing search for missing persons.

Five columns, consisting of 300 troops and medical units from the White Knight Corps, work in conjunction with police, SDRF, and civilian agencies. The incident occurred as many gathered for the annual Machail Mata yatra, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025