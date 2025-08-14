Army's Heroic Rescue in Kishtwar: Battling Nature's Fury

The Army has mobilized relief and rescue operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after a devastating cloudburst in Chisoti village claimed at least 46 lives. Officials confirm that over 160 individuals have been rescued, with 38 rescued in critical condition. The death toll is feared to rise further as operations continue.

In the aftermath of the cloudburst, troops from the White Knight swiftly responded, focusing their efforts on saving lives and aiding the survivors. Relief materials, medical teams, and rescue equipment have been deployed, with the ongoing search for missing persons.

Five columns, consisting of 300 troops and medical units from the White Knight Corps, work in conjunction with police, SDRF, and civilian agencies. The incident occurred as many gathered for the annual Machail Mata yatra, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)