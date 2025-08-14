Bolsonaro's Last Stand: Supreme Court Faces Momentous Decision
In a pivotal Supreme Court trial, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his lawyers denied coup charges over his alleged attempt to retain power post-2022 elections. The verdict could see Bolsonaro face up to 12 years in prison, while a US trade dispute adds complexity to the case.
Lawyers representing Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denied charges of attempting a coup in their final defense during a Supreme Court trial on Wednesday. The trial focuses on accusations surrounding Bolsonaro's efforts to remain in power after losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The legal team argued insufficient evidence was presented to substantiate claims of Bolsonaro undermining democratic processes or inciting others to do so. They argued that his allowance of a presidential transition contradicts allegations of a plotted disruption, thereby eliminating key accusatory premises.
The Supreme Court, consisting of five justices, is set to rule by the year's end. A conviction could see Bolsonaro sentenced to up to 12 years in prison, with additional charges potentially extending his sentence. The trial continues to grip Brazil amid a trade dispute involving the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
