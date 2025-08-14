Protests and Promises: Chennai's Conservancy Workers Demand Justice

Conservancy workers in Chennai, protesting against the privatization of sanitation operations, faced police eviction late Wednesday after a court ruling deemed the blockade of public pathways unlawful. This action was met with strong criticism from opposition parties decrying the timing and method of the eviction.

Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that his administration would uphold the dignity of conservancy workers and announced several initiatives to address their needs. A new health scheme aimed at tackling occupational hazards will be introduced. Further measures include providing housing, educational assistance for workers' children, free breakfast, and financial compensation for worker fatalities.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the police action, accusing the government of failing to honor past promises of permanent jobs for workers. Other political figures called the eviction tactics 'inhuman,' encouraging the government to offer alternative protest sites and ensure job security for conservancy workers across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)