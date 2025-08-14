Justice Overturns: The Hidden Layers of Ajithkumar Case

A special court has declined to accept the clean chit granted to ADGP M R Ajithkumar, stating there was a lack of fairness in the preliminary investigation concerning allegations of disproportionate assets.

The court, presided over by Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge Manoj A, criticized the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for conducting a cursory probe, aimed at shielding Ajithkumar from legal proceedings.

Neyyattinkara P Nagaraj, a lawyer challenging the clean chit, claimed material facts were deliberately concealed. The court supported this view, asserting that the investigation breached Supreme Court guidelines and was inclined to favor the suspected officer. The matter will now proceed with examining the complainant and witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)