Justice Overturns: The Hidden Layers of Ajithkumar Case

A special court rejected the vigilance bureau's clean chit to senior officer M R Ajithkumar, highlighting the lack of a fair and proper investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets. The court found that rules were violated and a biased report was prepared, prompting further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court has declined to accept the clean chit granted to ADGP M R Ajithkumar, stating there was a lack of fairness in the preliminary investigation concerning allegations of disproportionate assets.

The court, presided over by Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge Manoj A, criticized the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for conducting a cursory probe, aimed at shielding Ajithkumar from legal proceedings.

Neyyattinkara P Nagaraj, a lawyer challenging the clean chit, claimed material facts were deliberately concealed. The court supported this view, asserting that the investigation breached Supreme Court guidelines and was inclined to favor the suspected officer. The matter will now proceed with examining the complainant and witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

